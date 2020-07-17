Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPPLF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

OTCMKTS:IPPLF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,182. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

