Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPPLF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

OTCMKTS:IPPLF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,182. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit