Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of SISXF traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 937. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48.
About Inter Pipeline
