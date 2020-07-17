InterDigital Wireless’ (IDCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDCC. Roth Capital restated a market perform rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

NASDAQ IDCC traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,438. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,747.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

