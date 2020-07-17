Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. 8,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,134. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.94. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

