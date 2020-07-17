Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,059 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 31,316 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

BSCK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 260,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

