IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IPSEN S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IPSEN S A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. IPSEN S A/S has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

