Iron Financial LLC Sells 616 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Iron Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $211.48. The company had a trading volume of 626,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average is $184.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $216.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

