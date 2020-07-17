Iron Financial LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $16.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,500.01. 12,517,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,905,365. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,042.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $742.86. The firm has a market cap of $279.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,701.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $19,180,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $657.06.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

