iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 7.2% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Gold Trust worth $42,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.3% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 219,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,805 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 324,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 79,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. 386,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,805,346. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

