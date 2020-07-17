iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,128 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 559.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

