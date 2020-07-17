Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,944,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,872,000 after purchasing an additional 825,676 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,069. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.42, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

