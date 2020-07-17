JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,759. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.