Jentner Corp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jentner Corp lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 116,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.38. 1,646,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

