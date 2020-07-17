Jentner Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jentner Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 38.0% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jentner Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $33,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $209.85. 84,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $216.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

