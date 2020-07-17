Jentner Corp Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jentner Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 21.8% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jentner Corp owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

