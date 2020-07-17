Jentner Corp Has $495,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $67.29. 464,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,049. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.55.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

