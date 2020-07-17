Jentner Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jentner Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Jentner Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. 105,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

