Jentner Corp Sells 116 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Jentner Corp decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.6% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,482. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

