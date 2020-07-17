Jentner Corp Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Jentner Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.03. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

