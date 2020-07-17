Jentner Corp Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Jentner Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,065. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $66.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

