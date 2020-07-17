Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 3.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

NYSE:C traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. 18,860,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,565,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

