Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.30.

KMB stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

