Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Get Lannett alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE LCI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 24,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $240.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.87. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lannett will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $274,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 133,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lannett by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 291,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 150,304 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.