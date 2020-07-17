Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €46.00 by Baader Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €46.00 ($51.69) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LXS. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.56 ($60.18).

Shares of Lanxess stock traded down €0.84 ($0.94) during trading on Friday, reaching €48.41 ($54.39). The company had a trading volume of 225,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($72.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.94 and its 200-day moving average is €47.97. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

