LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEGIF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LEG Immobilien from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF remained flat at $$132.15 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.12. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $134.55.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of $234.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LEG Immobilien will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

