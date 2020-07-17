Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,023 Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,410,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,537,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

