Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the period. Steris makes up approximately 1.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Steris worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Steris by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,637. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.78. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

