Legato Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 252.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 134,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,471,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura raised their price target on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JD.Com from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.98.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.