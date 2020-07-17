Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS SIGA traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.92. 449,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,974. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

