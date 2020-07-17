Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Increased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.90. 2,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,266. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

