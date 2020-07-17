LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens cut their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of LKQ opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in LKQ by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

