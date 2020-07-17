Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $433.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.
Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,155. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.06. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
