Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $433.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,155. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.06. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

