Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $404.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $404.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.
Shares of LMT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.06. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,524,000 after acquiring an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
