Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $404.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $410.00 to $404.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.06. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,524,000 after acquiring an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

