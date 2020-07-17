Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 103,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,693. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

