Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Nancy Fairchild Sells 56,525 Shares

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 56,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $2,035,465.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,125.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Fairchild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Nancy Fairchild sold 23,475 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $774,675.00.

Luminex stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,426. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -242.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMNX. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

