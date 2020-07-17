Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Man Wah from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.87. 71,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.