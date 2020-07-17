Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,482. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

