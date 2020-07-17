Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MPNGF traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $24.29. 85,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. Meituan Dianping has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $27.56.

Meituan Dianping Company Profile

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

