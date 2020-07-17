Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

MLCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,505. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 184.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

