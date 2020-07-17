MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Get MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MITEY. Goldman Sachs Group cut MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MITEY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 47,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,569. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.64.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (MITEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.