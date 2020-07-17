Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 203,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,347. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.