Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

MOG.A has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Moog in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:MOG.A traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,592. Moog has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Moog had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $765.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moog will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

