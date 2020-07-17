Morgan Stanley Boosts J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $110.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JBHT. Argus raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,961. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $424,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,329,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

