Morgan Stanley Increases JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 650

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 650 ($8.00) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 750 ($9.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 670 ($8.25) to GBX 680 ($8.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.15) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 879.58 ($10.82).

LON JD traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 642 ($7.90). 935,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 644.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 660.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.44. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 890 ($10.95). The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

