Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

MS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 639,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

