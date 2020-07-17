Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.86

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.86 and traded as low as $13.45. Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 24,559 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSADY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

