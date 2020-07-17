MVL Price Down 9.3% This Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Cashierest and UEX. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $147,739.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,354,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Cashierest, CoinBene, Cryptology and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

