Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) Receives $5.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYSE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite from $8.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Sunday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Aegis reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

