Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $525.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $550.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $540.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $475.95.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $37.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $490.36. The company had a trading volume of 466,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.