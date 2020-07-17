Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.64.

Netflix stock traded down $34.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.00. 560,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,674,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

